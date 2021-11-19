Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.00

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etn. Fr. Colruyt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)
Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.
