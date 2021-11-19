Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $127.20

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.20 and traded as low as $121.62. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $121.76, with a volume of 318 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.20 and its 200 day moving average is $121.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

