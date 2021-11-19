Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.47% of Everest Re Group worth $47,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,582,000 after purchasing an additional 384,501 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after purchasing an additional 224,141 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2,088.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 121,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 705.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,047,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,368,000 after acquiring an additional 106,903 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.14.

RE stock opened at $274.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.13. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $209.63 and a 52 week high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

