Everi (NYSE:EVRI) vs. Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Head to Head Review

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Everi and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everi 10.78% 262.45% 6.07% Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Everi and Gambling.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everi $383.67 million 5.21 -$81.68 million $0.65 33.82 Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 14.93 $15.15 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everi.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Everi and Gambling.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everi 0 0 7 1 3.13 Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Everi currently has a consensus price target of $27.13, suggesting a potential upside of 23.41%. Gambling.com Group has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential downside of 7.10%. Given Everi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Everi is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of Everi shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Everi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Everi beats Gambling.com Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services. The FinTech segment provides access to cash at gaming facilities via ATM cash withdrawals, credit card cash access transactions and point of sale debit card cash access transactions, check-related services, fully integrated kiosks and maintenance services, compliance, audit and data software, casino credit data and reporting services and other ancillary offerings. The company was founded on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

