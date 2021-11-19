Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.24

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.24 and traded as low as $0.90. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 251,407 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 713.67% and a negative return on equity of 238.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Evoke Pharma by 1,709.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

