Evolent Health (EVH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/18/2021 – Evolent Health was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

11/10/2021 – Evolent Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

11/9/2021 – Evolent Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

11/4/2021 – Evolent Health had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Evolent Health had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $37.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Evolent Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

10/12/2021 – Evolent Health had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Evolent Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $556,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 251,553 shares of company stock worth $7,297,263 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 444.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

