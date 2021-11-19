EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires 9,915 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 385.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $326.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,848. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $236.05 and a 52 week high of $324.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

