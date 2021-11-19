EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 7,967 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.21. 2,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,127. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.92 and its 200-day moving average is $103.64. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.57 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

