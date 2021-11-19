EWG Elevate Inc. Takes $1.80 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,583,000 after acquiring an additional 513,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $109.91. 49,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,444. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

