EWG Elevate Inc. Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,000. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 2.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,050,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,047,000 after purchasing an additional 830,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,873,000 after purchasing an additional 774,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,254 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.25. The company had a trading volume of 252,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,788,310. The company has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day moving average of $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.