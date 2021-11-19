Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stake Increased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 81.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.42. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

