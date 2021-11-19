Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.50

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and traded as low as $3.93. Exterran shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 392,025 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a market cap of $135.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

