extraDNA (XDNA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $57,387.00

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $474,869.42 and approximately $57,387.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,160.34 or 0.99230025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00048871 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.92 or 0.00332560 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.23 or 0.00536123 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.00183748 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012556 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012376 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001553 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001192 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

