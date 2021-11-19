Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 421,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 63,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 53,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

XOM traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.64. 1,040,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,402,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86. The firm has a market cap of $256.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

