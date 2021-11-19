Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Northland Securities

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FN. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of FN stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,936,475.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,577 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,184. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Fenimore Asset Management raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management now owns 536,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Frank Co acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 310,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

