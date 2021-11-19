Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Cut by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 18.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 225,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 840.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 35,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 281.3% during the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 54,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Barclays cut their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

NASDAQ FB traded up $10.87 on Friday, reaching $349.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,723,857. The firm has a market cap of $972.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.52. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $28,481,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,047,713 shares of company stock valued at $716,605,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

