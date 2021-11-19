FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00-12.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.705-1.720 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.000-$12.300 EPS.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $461.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $467.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $381.80.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,629. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

