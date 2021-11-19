Fantom (FTM) Price Tops $2.17 on Major Exchanges

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. Over the last week, Fantom has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and approximately $1.12 billion worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom coin can now be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00003750 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00049265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00223641 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00090487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Fantom

FTM is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

