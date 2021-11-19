Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.59, but opened at $35.48. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Farfetch shares last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 225,878 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,466,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,069,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,624,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1,190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 60,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.15.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.