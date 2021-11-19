Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.50 Million

Analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to post $40.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the highest is $42.00 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $36.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $149.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $150.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $166.45 million, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $167.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Frank J. Monaco acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Muransky acquired 9,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,065 shares of company stock worth $239,748 in the last ninety days. 8.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,052,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,193,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 516,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 110,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $526.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

