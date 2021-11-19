F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $944.00

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 944 ($12.33) and last traded at GBX 938.07 ($12.26), with a volume of 26068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 941 ($12.29).

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 889.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 868.14. The company has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.06%.

In other news, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 116 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 858 ($11.21) per share, for a total transaction of £995.28 ($1,300.34). Also, insider Jeffrey Hewitt acquired 53 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 932 ($12.18) per share, with a total value of £493.96 ($645.36). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 180 shares of company stock valued at $158,791.

About F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT)

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

