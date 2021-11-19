Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Update

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the October 14th total of 138,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $66.80 and a 12-month high of $137.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.84.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

