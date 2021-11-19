FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,311 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $245.36. The company had a trading volume of 25,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,171. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

