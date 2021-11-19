Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fei Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00071269 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00072686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00093558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,279.72 or 0.07378231 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,275.62 or 1.00467148 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.