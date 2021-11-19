Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,395.48

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,395.48 ($31.30) and traded as high as GBX 2,762 ($36.09). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 2,721 ($35.55), with a volume of 262,200 shares changing hands.

FEVR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fevertree Drinks to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,477.78 ($32.37).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,395.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,450.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a GBX 5.52 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In related news, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($32.43) per share, with a total value of £19,980.10 ($26,104.13).

About Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

