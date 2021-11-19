FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 247,600 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the October 14th total of 171,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.5 days.

OTCMKTS DBMBF opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $1.54.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

