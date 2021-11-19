FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 247,600 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the October 14th total of 171,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.5 days.
OTCMKTS DBMBF opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $1.54.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
Recommended Story: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.