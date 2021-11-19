Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Shares Up 0.1%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.25 and last traded at $50.17. 260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,477,000.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.