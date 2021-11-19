Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.38. 25,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fidelity Magellan ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

