Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.42

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.42 and traded as high as $18.37. Fidus Investment shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 43,792 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDUS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $448.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

