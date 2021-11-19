Financial Comparison: Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) & Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Stoneridge alerts:

This table compares Stoneridge and Romeo Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge $648.01 million 0.95 -$7.95 million $0.47 48.04 Romeo Power $8.97 million 68.15 -$7.62 million N/A N/A

Romeo Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stoneridge.

Profitability

This table compares Stoneridge and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge 1.74% -1.92% -0.91% Romeo Power N/A -34.33% -22.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of Stoneridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Stoneridge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Stoneridge has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stoneridge and Romeo Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge 0 2 0 0 2.00 Romeo Power 1 2 1 0 2.00

Stoneridge currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.29%. Romeo Power has a consensus target price of $5.93, suggesting a potential upside of 29.93%. Given Stoneridge’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stoneridge is more favorable than Romeo Power.

Summary

Stoneridge beats Romeo Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc. engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure, and activate specific functions within a vehicle such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators. The Electronics segment offers driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity and compliance products, and electronic control units. The Stoneridge Brazil segment sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services, vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories, in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices, and telematics solutions. The company was founded by D. M. Draime in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, MI.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.