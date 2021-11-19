Financial Contrast: Eltek (ELTK) versus Its Competitors

Eltek (NASDAQ: ELTK) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Printed circuit boards” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Eltek to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eltek and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eltek 6.87% 17.60% 7.46% Eltek Competitors -92.64% 12.98% 4.05%

This table compares Eltek and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eltek $36.71 million $2.61 million 9.92 Eltek Competitors $4.81 billion $117.74 million 10.38

Eltek’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eltek. Eltek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Eltek has a beta of -2.51, suggesting that its share price is 351% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eltek’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eltek and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eltek 0 0 0 0 N/A Eltek Competitors 122 605 665 37 2.43

As a group, “Printed circuit boards” companies have a potential upside of 7.31%. Given Eltek’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eltek has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Eltek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “Printed circuit boards” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “Printed circuit boards” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eltek competitors beat Eltek on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

