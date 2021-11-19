Financial Survey: Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) vs. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Daqo New Energy and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 4 3 0 2.43 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus price target of $83.02, indicating a potential upside of 25.16%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $52.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.26%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 44.45% 72.20% 46.45% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 10.39% 15.51% 8.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $675.60 million 7.22 $129.20 million $8.88 7.47 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $656.90 million 1.79 $58.12 million $2.61 17.10

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Daqo New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F. Chang, Yueh-Se Ho, Anup Bhalla, and Sik Kwong Lui on September 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

