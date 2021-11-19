Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $93.57

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.57 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 100.84 ($1.32). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 99 ($1.29), with a volume of 942,347 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £129.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Finsbury Food Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th.

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

