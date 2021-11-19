FIO Protocol (FIO) Market Capitalization Hits $64.66 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $64.66 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001755 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001035 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 792,910,141 coins and its circulating supply is 366,532,251 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

