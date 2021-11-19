First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Short Interest Update

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the October 14th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 212,492 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.93. 174,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.27.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

