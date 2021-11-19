First Capital, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

First Capital has increased its dividend by 11.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Capital stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07. First Capital has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $70.65.

In other news, Director Dana L. Huber bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dana L. Huber bought 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.80 per share, with a total value of $79,968.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Capital were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

