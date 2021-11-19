First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.08

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.08 and last traded at $35.08, with a volume of 278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

The company has a market cap of $598.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 662,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 137,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.