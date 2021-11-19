First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $224.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $23.59.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth $308,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

