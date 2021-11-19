First Hawaiian Bank Buys 5,764 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $4,727,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Masco by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 28,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 395.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $67.75 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

