First Hawaiian Bank Sells 780 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,581 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $159.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average is $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

