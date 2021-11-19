First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Chubb by 145.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.41.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $191.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,764 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,568. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

