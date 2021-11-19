First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.15 Million

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce sales of $31.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $31.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $120.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.60 million to $122.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $138.05 million, with estimates ranging from $134.60 million to $141.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

INBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,299 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,875,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,421,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 50,012 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.83. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $439.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.