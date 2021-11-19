First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce sales of $31.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $31.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $120.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.60 million to $122.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $138.05 million, with estimates ranging from $134.60 million to $141.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

INBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,299 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,875,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,421,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 50,012 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.83. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $439.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.