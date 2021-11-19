First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.

First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 43.6% over the last three years. First Midwest Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $20.58 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.18.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 30.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 95,202 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMBI. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

