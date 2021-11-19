First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.
First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 43.6% over the last three years. First Midwest Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.
NASDAQ FMBI opened at $20.58 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.18.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 30.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 95,202 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMBI. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.
First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.
Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.