First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires 3,802 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $166.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

