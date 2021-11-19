First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 795.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,227 shares of company stock valued at $292,249,954. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,711.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,398.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,395.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

