First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $675.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $628.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $596.18. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $321.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.54.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

