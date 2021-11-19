First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,631,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,488,000 after purchasing an additional 37,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,086,000 after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,035,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,829,000 after purchasing an additional 105,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $152.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.60. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $121.77 and a 1 year high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

