First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $340.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.