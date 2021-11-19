First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $11.73 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 240,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $471.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $355.49 and a 12-month high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

