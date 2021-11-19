First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $16.83 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 31,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $109.21 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $111.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.43.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.